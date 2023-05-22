FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s certainly been quite a few days for Jamari Bennett and Brandon Singletary.

On Friday, the West Florence High duo each took home individual state track & field titles while helping the Knights finish as the state runner-up at the 4A meet.

While that might have marked a fitting end to their high school careers, it certainly wasn’t the last time either will line up in the starting blocks again as each made their college decisions Monday in a special signing ceremony at the school.

Bennett, who took home the 100-meter dash crown for the second time in his career, signed with Newberry College. Singletary, who won the 400-meter race, inked with Denmark Technical College.

“It’s a good feeling, honestly,” Bennett said. “Newberry was one of my top colleges. Love the community, love the coaches, love the staff and the people. Just a great feeling and a great place to be.”

Newberry offered Bennett the best fit and the best opportunity for what he hopes to accomplish one day, he said.

“I always wanted to run with the U.S. (Olympic) team,” Bennett said. “So I’ve worked hard and practiced hard so I can be on my way up to that level. I feel like Newberry gives me a great opportunity to do that.”

He’s certainly had plenty of success in his three seasons running in the Pee Dee. Bennett won the state 100-meter dash in 2021 at Timmonsville and followed that up with another title this season – drawing on that experience.

He finished with a time of 10.68 seconds, beating out South Pointe’s Jaevan Sanders (10.87).

“It was a good feeling, but at the same time it was kind of normal,” he said. “I walked in there knowing I was going to win – not being cocky, just me being confident. All my hard work and everything I’ve put in, I deserved to win it this year.”

Singletary didn’t find out until after his race was over that he had won. He finished with a time of 49.13, but down the stretch Hartsville’s Justin Canty came on strong and finished just behind him at 49.15.

"Coming up on the last 30 meters, I saw him coming up on me, and when I got to finish line, it looked like passed me," Singletary said. "But when I got off to the field, my coaches told me I won.

“…It was a surreal feeling, really. Winning a 4A state championship – a year ago I didn’t think I could do it, but now it’s just (a great feeling).”

The same could be said about his decision Monday as Singletary made sure his running days aren’t behind him after inking with the NJCAA school southwest of Orangeburg.

“I just want to thank God for this opportunity,” he said. “…I’ve been to the college; I’ve visited the college and seen the coaches and the facility and all of that and it’s a great college.

“I’m grateful I can continue my track and field career.”