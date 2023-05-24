FLORENCE, S.C. – Tyler Brantley had his late grandmother firmly on his mind Monday – carrying her picture with him onstage at the West Florence High School auditorium.

“She wanted me to go to college and do what I wanted to do, so I feel like I’m making her proud,” Brantley said after signing with Limestone to continue his football career. “She’s looking down on me smiling.”

Playing collegiately was always a goal even since rec league, he said, and the Saints provided the type of atmosphere he was looking for at the next level.

“The coaching staff is all about business, but they also know how to bring excitement to the games and to practices,” Brantley said. “Good teammates and good environment. I knew I wanted to go there as soon as I went.”

Brantley, a defensive back, had 46 tackles and two interceptions for the Knights this past season.