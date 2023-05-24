FLORENCE, S.C. – Entering his senior season, Tavarus Brown set to work on making his dream of playing at the collegiate level a reality.

It all paid off Monday when the West Florence wide receiver signed with St. Andrews University to continue his football career – and to continue being a Knight.

“It feels unreal – it’s like a dream come true,” Brown said. “I’ve been playing football since I was little and done it all my life, so this was something I’ve dreamed of and it feels great.”

He was drawn to the NAIA program in Laurinburg, N.C., he said based a lot on how much he liked the coaching staff.

“They always stayed in contact with me throughout the whole season,” Brown said. “They really believed in me, and they were pretty much at the top of my list from day one.”