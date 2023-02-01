West Florence's Bryson Graves signs to play football at Coastal Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. – Bryson Graves saw no need to practice his signature on a Coastal Carolina scholarship.

“It’s always been ugly, so it’s going to stay ugly,” Graves said with a laugh.

His one year of West Florence football, however, was a work of art. Graves finished his one season with 40 catches and more than 800 receiving yards along with 10 touchdowns. Graves also had more than 1,000 all-purpose yards.

That helped him garner a full scholarship after that.

“It has sunk in,” Graves said. “With all the love and support I’ve gotten out here, it has sunk in. My brothers have my back 24/7; I know they do. When I signed the papers and saw their faces, they were just jack-happy and full of joy. Then, it sunk all the way in for me.”

Graves just wishes his grandmother had been there in person to see him sign. She died right before football season.

“My grandmother, she had been a really important part of my life, especially for me and (West teammate Darren Lloyd),” Graves said. “We’d go to her house and cut her grass and she’d cook dinner for us. She always told me I was going to make it to the league. She always told me I’d make it to the next level. So this whole season was dedicated to her.”

Graves, also a West baseball and basketball star, said a lesson from his father, Terry, stays with him.

“He has always told me when you play sports, you need confidence,” Graves said. “If you ain’t got confidence, you’re not going to be able to play the sport. Confidence is through the roof for me. I’m not cocky, just confident.”

Graves then talked about why he chose Coastal.

“It just felt like home, family,” Graves said. “They wrapped their arms around me on my official visit. They just felt like this was the spot for me, and I feel the same way.”

Graves added he might add baseball to his collegiate sports once he’s a sophomore.

He then talked about how his time at West prepared him for this moment.

“It was a lot of practice – spring practice, any kind of practice,” Graves said. “Those coaches over there are no joke; they can really be next-level coaches.”