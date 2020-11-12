West Florence's Burgess signs with USC Union softball

FLORENCE, S.C. − It didn't take Amaura Burgess long to make up her mind about USC Union after meeting the coach and seeing the team.

"He asked if I had any questions and I said, 'Where should I sign?"' the West Florence center fielder said.

It took until Thursday, but the Knights' all-state softball standout is now officially a Bantam after signing with USCU at the school. Francis Marion and USC Salkehatchie were also possibilities, but USC Union's coach and family team atmosphere were key deciding factors, Burgess said.

"I went to see the campus and talk to the coach," she said. "I like the coach, he's very down to earth. And the team just felt like family. It felt like I was part of the team before I even got there."

Burgess was an all-state selection in 2019 and was well on her way again in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. In eight games, she batted .500 with one homer, 13 RBI and eight runs scored.