West Florence's Deuce Hudson named Morning News Preseason Boys' Basketball Player of Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Deuce Hudson wants to make a name for himself. The son of former major league all-star, Orlando Hudson, he continues to do so at West Florence.

“I really don’t have any other motivation but to get to the (NBA),” said Hudson, a senior who is the Morning News Preseason Boys' Basketball Player of the Year. "I’m from a small city where not many people make it. So, I want to be one of the ones who make it.”

Hudson played his first two years at Darlington, where he was MVP of the 2019 Turkey Shootout for that year’s champion Falcons. He transferred to West Florence before his junior year and averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals per contest. Hudson was one of the reasons why coach Kevin Robinson’s Knights reached last year’s lower-state final.

Making it to the NBA is Hudson’s long-term goal. His goal for 2022-23 is to help the Knights win their first state championship since 1986 under then-coach Tommy Johnson.

“I want us to get that state ring. That’s all we want,” Hudson said. “We want to get a state ring for the team. (Robinson) pushes us every day and works hard. We want to get a ring for West Florence and the city. We’ve got unfinished business from last year. We lost in lower state, and we don’t want that feeling again.”

Hudson, one of the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s top five Class 4A seniors and an all-Turkey Shootout selection, is known for his big-time play. This season, he wants to be more of a big-time leader.

“I want to get my teammates involved in the game and help get my teammates better,” Hudson said. “Last year, I felt I was a little selfish. Now, I want to get my teammates involved and get a state ring.”

Hudson was named to the all-Turkey Shootout team despite playing on the football field the previous week at quarterback in the lower-state semifinals.

“I didn’t need any days (to go into basketball mode). I’ve been waiting for this all year,” Hudson said. “Of course, we wanted to finish football with a state ring, but that didn’t go as planned. But now, it’s basketball season and I’m now in that mode.”

Hudson works on conditioning and technique with trainer Derrion Lloyd, older brother of another West star, Darren Lloyd. But Robinson also encouraged Hudson to work even more on vocal leadership.

“He expects me to be a bigger leader of the team,” Hudson said. “I’ve been playing varsity since the ninth grade, and (Robinson) knows what he expects from me.”

Once Hudson becomes the vocal leader Robinson wants, he’ll be an even more formidable player.

“He has such a high basketball I.Q.,” Robinson said. “You can’t teach some of the stuff that Deuce does on the basketball court.”