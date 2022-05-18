West Florence's Earle signs with Southeastern CC baseball

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s Jayden Earle is continuing his career on the diamond after signing to play baseball at Southeastern Community College.

“It feels great,” Earle said. “I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time. I just found the right opportunity and I ran with it.”

Earle batted around .340 for the Knights this season with more than 10 runs batted in while mainly lining up at shortstop.

It was the atmosphere with the Rams that drew him to the Whiteville, N.C., school, he said.

“The people all love the sport and it’s just great being in the town,” Earle said. “They were always at the top of my list from the start.”