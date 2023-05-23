FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University provided the best of the both worlds for Gabby Evans.

Evans, the West Florence High forward, signed with the hometown Patriots on Monday to continue her basketball career.

“It’s like a lifelong dream,” Evans said. “I’ve always wanted to play since I was younger and being able to stay in town is really a blessing.”

Evans has strong ties to the university as well, with her sister attending along with multiple other family members throughout the years, she said.

“It just felt like home with the coaching staff and all of the professors and everyone there,” Evans added. “They were definitely at the top of my list and stayed with me throughout the journey.”

Evans averaged 6.3 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per contest for the Knights this past season.