West Florence's Floyd Goodstein signs to play soccer at Tulsa

FLORENCE, S.C. − Floyd Goodstein doesn’t mind signing to play soccer at the University of Tulsa.

Tulsa might be far away, but the West Florence star already feels close to the program.

“Honestly, I never thought I’d go to Oklahoma,” said Goodstein, who finished last season with 27 goals and 23 assists as a center-attacking midfielder. “But their coaches gave me the opportunity. When I went on my visit there, it felt like a good community. I saw there were good people and it seemed like a family. With the other coaches, I didn’t get that feeling.”

Goodstein, who practiced his scholarship signature last night, started soccer at age 3. By the age of 6, he was on travel squads.

Then, he grew even more as a player while under Hall of Fame coach Billy Andrews at West.

“It’s been really good,” Goodstein said. “Honestly, I like all my friends over there; the community and classrooms − everything about it is awesome. Sports are all community and family. (Athletic director Greg Johnson) made it a family feeling. My friends are on the soccer team, too. It’s a great environment; I wouldn’t want to go to any other high school.”

Now that Goodstein is on his way to an NCAA Division I program, he couldn’t be happier.

“I’m super excited; it’s everything I’ve been working for,” he said.”It’s been a dream of mine. I give all the glory to God. Anything challenging, I always went to him.”