West Florence's Gunter signs with North Greenville tennis

FLORENCE, S.C. – Riley Gunter has played literally ever position possible in her career at West Florence High, and now she’ll get to continue her tennis career at North Greenville University.

The North-South All-Star and 2020 region champion signed with NGU on Wednesday at the school – finishing her career with 31 victories.

“I’m so excited,” Gunter said. “I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to play in college. I love the sport so much I can’t wait to keep my career going.

“…I went and visited (NGU) and I loved the coach and everyone there and it just felt like home to me.”