 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Florence's Gunter signs with North Greenville tennis
0 comments
SIGNING DAY

West Florence's Gunter signs with North Greenville tennis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Riley Gunter has played literally ever position possible in her career at West Florence High, and now she’ll get to continue her tennis career at North Greenville University.

The North-South All-Star and 2020 region champion signed with NGU on Wednesday at the school – finishing her career with 31 victories.

“I’m so excited,” Gunter said. “I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to play in college. I love the sport so much I can’t wait to keep my career going.

“…I went and visited (NGU) and I loved the coach and everyone there and it just felt like home to me.”

RILEY GUNTER.jpg

Gunter

 JUSTIN DRIGGERS / MORNING NEWS
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert