FLORENCE, S.C. – For a while, Riley Hendrix thought baseball was going to be the path that took him to the next level.

But thanks to a helping hand provided by West Florence coach Jody Jenerette, Hendrix is instead continuing his career on the gridiron.

The Knights long snapper signed with Erskine College on Monday in a ceremony at the school.

“It feels good; I’ve been waiting to do this my whole life,” Hendrix said. “I always loved football, and played that and baseball all my life. But it feels great to commit to somewhere and sign.”

North Greenville and Anderson were also places he was considering, but the atmosphere at Erskine was something that really drew him there, he said.

“It’s a small school and everybody knows each other,” Hendrix said. “It’s close, like a family. I really liked that about them.”