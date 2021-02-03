 Skip to main content
West Florence's Johnson inks with Catawba football
SIGNING DAY

West Florence's Johnson inks with Catawba football

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence High School two-time All-Region defensive lineman Semaj Johnson will continue his athletic feats on the football field at Catawba College – an NCAA Division II school located in Salisbury, N.C.

“It’s just a great feeling,” said Johnson after signing a letter of intent on Wednesday at the school. “It felt like I was home and the coaches treated me with a lot of love and respect – both on and off the field…My defensive line coach (Radell Lockhart) taught me a lot of things while I was working out there. He understood me and stayed patient with me.”

Johnson registered more than 100 tackles in his career with the Knights and had 11 tackles for a loss in the shortened 2020 season.

SEMAJ JOHNSON.jpg

Johnson

 JUSTIN DRIGGERS / MORNING NEWS
