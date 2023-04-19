FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence safety/strong safety Kelvin Hunter was offered a scholarship by the University of South Carolina after a Gamecock minicamp between his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Hunter's top five also included Auburn, Virginia Tech, Michigan and Appalachian State. But the Gamecocks struck first.

That paid off.

Hunter (6-foot-1, 190 pounds), a four-star junior, announced his commitment Wednesday to Gamecock coach Shane Beamer's program.

"We always tell our guys to realize which teams love them, and USC has shown him the most love out of anyone," said Jody Jenrette, West Florence's coach. "That's what kind of put them in this spot for him to commit to them. He's a good prospect for those guys. He can do a lot of stuff. He's really happy, and we're really happy he made that decision today."

Hunter made 103 tackles last season, including six pass deflections, an interception and two sacks. He also made six blocks (five on punts, another on an attempted field goal) on special teams.

"(USC being the first team to offer) meant a lot," Hunter said Wednesday. "That was the first school to give me a chance to showcase my ability."

In a June 2021 interview, Hunter talked about his surprise by the Gamecocks' offer.

“I wasn’t expecting that at all; I was so excited after (Beamer) offered me,” Hunter said. “All I was wanting to do was do good and show that I could play at a high level.”

Because the pandemic prevented West Florence from having a 2020 spring practice, Hunter did not get a chance to impress Knights coaches before that fall. So, Hunter started that fall on the Knights’ JV squad. He played four games on JV before being promoted to varsity and starting at free safety against Darlington, South Florence and the Knights’ first-round playoff opponent, Beaufort.

But since joining varsity, Hunter has continued to shine. .

"(Beamer) loves that I'm hard-working and loves that I stay humble and didn't get the big head after they offered me," Hunter said. "When I get there, they said they especially want me to contribute on special teams when I get there."

LaNorris Sellers, who guided South Florence to last fall's Class 4A state crown, completed spring practice at USC this past weekend. And Dillon junior offensive tackle Josiah Thompson committed last week to the Gamecocks.

Now that Hunter has made his decision, he said he can fully enjoy the rest of his prep career.

"It takes a lot off of me," Hunter said. "There's a lot of stress and planning that go into visits. This makes me feel a lot better and more able to relax and have fun."