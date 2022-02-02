 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Florence's Kleine inks with St. Mary's College of Maryland soccer
PREP GIRLS' SOCCER

West Florence's Kleine inks with St. Mary’s College of Maryland soccer

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s offensive MVP is headed to the next level.

Julia Kleine, the center-midfielder who led the Knights with 15 goals last season, signed with St. Mary’s College of Maryland on Wednesday at the school.

The Seahawks are a NCAA Division III school out of St. Mary’s City in Maryland.

“I’m so beyond grateful and I just cannot wait,” Kleine said. “It’s an amazing opportunity that I’ve been granted.

“I’ve always wanted to play collegiate soccer and St. Mary’s made it happen for me, so I will always be grateful to them.”

The Seahawks were always at the top of the list while she was narrowing down her choice, Kleine said.

“The team was just so welcoming to me and I loved the environment,” she said. “The school is also so great for my major, which is going to be biology.”

