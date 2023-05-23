FLORENCE, S.C. – A year and a half ago, Hunter Lee wouldn’t have thought playing golf at the collegiate level was a possibility, he said.

But on Monday, the West Florence High senior made sure he will be hitting the links at the next level after signing with Northeastern Technical College – a NJCAA school in Cheraw.

“It feels great,” Smith said. “It’s something I’ve really worked hard for. Northeastern has been so kind to me and this is just an incredible blessing.”

Smith has a grandmother that lives in Cheraw, so he was aware of the school beforehand. But it was the visit that really solidified his choice, he said.

“I went there and they have been nothing but kind to me and very nice to me throughout the process,” Smith said. “They believed in me, which meant a lot because not a lot of other colleges showed that.”

Smith has been playing golf since the sixth grade and has been on the WFHS varsity team since his freshman year.