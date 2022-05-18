West Florence's Mack inks with Spartanburg Methodist basketball

FLORENCE, S.C. – Ahliah Mack will be continuing her hardcourt career at Spartanburg Methodist College after signing to play basketball.

“I’m ready for it,” Mack said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play college basketball, so I’m very excited to go.”

Mack averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game for the Knights this past season and hopes to improve her game even more with the Pioneers.

“I liked the coaches and I really liked the team – they encouraged me to work hard while I was there,” she said. “It was just a great feeling on campus and I’m excited to get started.”