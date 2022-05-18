 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

West Florence's Mack inks with Spartanburg Methodist basketball

  • Updated
  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. – Ahliah Mack will be continuing her hardcourt career at Spartanburg Methodist College after signing to play basketball.

“I’m ready for it,” Mack said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play college basketball, so I’m very excited to go.”

Mack averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game for the Knights this past season and hopes to improve her game even more with the Pioneers.

“I liked the coaches and I really liked the team – they encouraged me to work hard while I was there,” she said. “It was just a great feeling on campus and I’m excited to get started.”

AHLIAH MACK.jpg

Mack
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men and women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert