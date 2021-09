West Florence's Mazick sets new Pee Dee Classic course record

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s Charles Mazick set a new Pee Dee Classic course record of 15:58.60 on Saturday as he took the top individual spot at Freedom Florence.

The Knights placed third as a team on the boys’ side while the WFHS girls finished second. Nation Ford captured the overall title on both the boys’ and girls’ sides.

Hartsville’s boys took fifth place while its girls finished fourth. Trinity Collegiate’s boys wound up seventh and South Florence’s boys’ squad finished 10th overall.

Ethan Hickey (17:52.1) was the next top local finisher as the Hartsville High runner took 12th place. West’s Aden Swisher (17:55.8) was next in 14th place.

The Red Foxes’ Kaiti Nutt was the top local finisher on the girls’ side as she placed second overall with a time of 19:30.2. West Florence’s Kaylanna Burroughs (20:12.2) was right behind her in third place and fellow Knight Melissa Hodges (20:34.5) rounded out the top local runners with a seventh-place showing.