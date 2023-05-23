FLORENCE, S.C. – Amarion McNeil’s track career at West Florence featured both highs and lows, especially the two years he lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and injury, respectively.

Even so, McNeil was able to end on a high note after signing with Newberry College on Monday at the school.

“It feels great,” he said. “I just found out about track my eighth grade year, so I gave it shot. At first I didn’t think I’d make it to college, but over the years it became more and more of a possibility and I realized this is what I wanted to do.”

McNeil was already familiar with Newberry after spending time there over the summer involved with the ROTC program.

“I already had a view of the campus,” he said. “But I like the track, I like the whole program. Everyone there is great and they also have the classes I want to take.”

McNeil ran the 100-meter, 200-meter, the 4x100 relay and sometimes the 400-meter at West. He looks to continue to run each of the first three of those events for the Wolves.