FLORENCE, S.C. – Trevor Milliken came to West Florence his junior year looking to compete and earn a spot on the football field, he said.

Now that hard work has paid off as the Knights wide receiver will suit up next season at the collegiate level after signing with Erskine on Monday at the school.

“It feels great,” Milliken said. “It’s been my goal since I was a little kid to go play college football. I always thought I could do it, and coming here and competing really led to that.”

While there were a few places he was considering, the Flying Fleet really grabbed his attention early, he said.

“They were really interested in me, and I really appreciated that,” Milliken said. “I think that was something that stuck out to me.”