FLORENCE, S.C. – Football is something Xavier Nero only recently picked up, so the idea of playing it at the college level wasn’t something he thought about growing up.

But the West Florence High defensive end/linebacker made the most of his time, and on Monday it earned him a spot with Greensboro College.

“It feels great…it’s kind of crazy to think about,” Nero said. “As a kid, I never really played football. I didn’t get into it until my third year in high school, but I really started to build a love for it as I kept playing it.”

The NCAA Division III school in North Carolina made an impression on Nero from the moment he set foot on campus, he said.

“The people there really took me in,” Nero said. “They showed me the campus, they showed me the town. Everything was beautiful.”