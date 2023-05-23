FLORENCE, S.C. – As a four-sport athlete, Jordyn Perry had a number different avenues to choose from when it came to making her college decision.

In the end, the West Florence High standout won’t be traveling far from home after signing with Francis Marion University on Monday at the school.

Perry will run cross country and track for the Patriots. She also played volleyball and basketball for the Knights.

“It feels really good,” Perry said. “I’ve worked really hard to get where I am, and just being able to know that I’ll get to do something that I love for four more years is a pretty good feeling.”

There were a few other schools that were in the mix, but in the end, the family-feel of FMU was a big part of her decision, she said.

“My sister actually goes there right now, but whenever I went and toured – it just felt home,” Perry said. “It’s a great community and everybody knows each other and that’s what I was looking for in a college.”

Perry expects to continue to run the 400 hurdles for FMU and possibly the 100 hurdles as well, she said. The javelin and steeplechase events are also possibilities in the future, she added.