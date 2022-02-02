West Florence's Pickens inks with St. George Collegiate Academy football

FLORENCE, S.C. – Quantrell Pickens picked up his first collegiate offer during spring football this past season, and on Wednesday, he took the final step.

Pickens signed with instate St. George Collegiate Academy to continue his football career.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Great experience – something I’ve wanted to do ever since I was a kid,” Pickens said. “Growing up I always wanted to play college football and make it to the next level.”

Pickens played receiver for the Knights, and that will be where he lines up for the Eagles as well

“Just a great experience (at St. George),” he said. “The atmosphere there made me feel like I was at home. And I’ve got a great relationship with the coach. He’s been real with me ever since day one.”