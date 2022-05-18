West Florence's Rogers signs with The Citadel for track

FLORENCE, S.C. − Duncan Rogers didn’t start running track until his junior season at West Florence High School.

Actually he started with cross country, but that didn’t pan out as well as he had hoped, Rogers said.

“Coach (Rich) Wideman asked me to come out to track and see how I’d do,” he added. “In my first year, I posted some pretty solid numbers and that was exciting. I thought, ‘Oh man, I can really do something in this sport.’

“So I trained all offseason and turned in a pretty good senior year.”

So good in fact that after talking with The Citadel, which happened to be his top college choice anyway, Rogers wound up earning a spot running for the NCAA Division I Bulldogs.

He recently signed and was honored in a ceremony at the school Wednesday.

“It’s a great feeling … The Citadel is a great school,” Rogers said. “It’s a been a dream of mine to run there ever since I realized I had the chance to, so it really is a dream come true.”

The thought of attending school at the Charleston-based military college was appealing to him before even considering athletics, Rogers said, so when the two came together it was a “no-brainer.”

“That was the main goal,” he said. “I was always set on The Citadel. Just how they operate there and what it means to graduate from there. It really spoke out to me.”

Rogers’ main event is the 400-meter dash, and he recently finished seventh overall at the 4A lower state meet. He’ll compete this weekend at the state championship looking to add a title to his resume before he graduates.

“It’s going to bring a lot of opportunities, and I can’t wait to see my growth competing at the Division I level,” he said. “I’m sure the training will be completely different there, so it’s something I’m going to have to learn to adapt to when I get there.”

