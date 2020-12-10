 Skip to main content
West Florence's Rollins among North/South, All-State volleyball honorees
PREP VOLLEYBALL

West Florence's Rollins among North/South, All-State volleyball honorees

West Florence wf athletics logo 2018-19

MOUNT PLEASANT − The SCCAWS North /South volleyball rosters were announced on Thursday along with the All-State players for 2020.

Due to the ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19, the game itself has been canceled.

West Florence's Emily Rollins made the 5A/4A South squad while East Clarendon's Bryona Lee was named to the South squad as well for 1A/2A/3A.

Both were also named All-State players for their respective classes. Latta's Jayla Jackson, McBee's Bailey Smith and Beth Beasley, Carvers Bays' Morgan Glover, Lake View's Spivey Evans and Zandasia McNeil and Johnsonville's Ny'Asia Graham also earned All-State recognition.

Tags

