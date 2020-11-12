West Florence's Rollins caps off rapid rise with USC signing

FLORENCE, S.C. – In a span of about two years, Emmy Rollins went from volleyball newcomer to NCAA Division I commitment.
The West Florence High School standout didn’t hit the court until her freshman year with the Knights, but by the end of her sophomore season, the University of South Carolina had come calling.
“They were the first team to actually offer me, and they’ve been my dream school since I first started to play volleyball,” Rollins said. “I went there on my unofficial (visit) and just fell in love with the people there and the coaching staff and the players that are already there.
“Everything just kind of fell into place.”
There was never any wavering in her decision, and on Thursday, Rollins made it official by signing with the Gamecocks inside the WFHS auditorium.
“The feeling is just excitement right now,” Rollins said. “I’m eager and ready to be in Columbia and getting to know the team and see how far this will take me.
“So just a lot of feelings of being excited and grateful for the opportunity.”
Being new to the recruiting process and the sport in general, it came as a bit of surprise when USC offered as early as it did.
“It’s something I never really saw happening, and to this day, I don’t think it’s going to feel real until I get there,” Rollins said. “It just all happened so quickly.”
Quickly, perhaps. But not unsurprising, considering what Rollins has accomplished in that span. The Knights senior has taken her game to another level the past two seasons. She earned all-state and all-region honors each of the last two years and was named the Region 6-4A Player of the Year this past season.
She finished 2020 with more than 300 kills for the second year in a row as West finished second in the region and earned a 4A state playoff berth.
She was also a 2020 Under Armour Honorable Mention All-American.
“I think it’s a testament to who Emmy is that with COVID-19 and everything else that she was still able to come out and have the type of season that she did,” WFHS assistant coach Jon McGurn said. “When no one’s looking, she’s in her backyard getting reps and getting practice in.
“…I think obviously the first thing you see when you look at her is height (6-foot-1), but a lot of times what isn’t picked up on is she’s turned herself into a well-rounded player.”
That was something USC coach Tom Mendozza talked about when speaking of the school’s recruiting class today.
“Emmy brings some length to the left side position, the game just keeps getting more and more physical and she's got that size, athleticism, and has been working on her all-around game,” he said. “She's also a good blocker on the left side, which tends to be undervalued because there are so many other things they have to do at the left side position. I think her movement; ability to press and block hard-driven attacks from physical attackers is something that I think she's going to bring right away.
“The sky's limit for her potential, she's going to come in and keep working and try to get better each day, but we really like where she's at now."
