West Florence's Rollins caps off rapid rise with USC signing

Quickly, perhaps. But not unsurprising, considering what Rollins has accomplished in that span. The Knights senior has taken her game to another level the past two seasons. She earned all-state and all-region honors each of the last two years and was named the Region 6-4A Player of the Year this past season.

She finished 2020 with more than 300 kills for the second year in a row as West finished second in the region and earned a 4A state playoff berth.

She was also a 2020 Under Armour Honorable Mention All-American.

“I think it’s a testament to who Emmy is that with COVID-19 and everything else that she was still able to come out and have the type of season that she did,” WFHS assistant coach Jon McGurn said. “When no one’s looking, she’s in her backyard getting reps and getting practice in.

“…I think obviously the first thing you see when you look at her is height (6-foot-1), but a lot of times what isn’t picked up on is she’s turned herself into a well-rounded player.”

That was something USC coach Tom Mendozza talked about when speaking of the school’s recruiting class today.