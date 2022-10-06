West Florence's Sarah Howard likes her chances at state swim meet

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sarah Howard is on a clock not many can keep up with.

The West Florence junior wakes up in time to swim from 5-6:30 a.m. at the McLeod Health & Fitness Center. After Howard finishes school, she and teammate Madison Mitton commute to Columbia to practice with a club squad from 5-7:30 p.m.

Then, they’re home by 9 – just in time to get a decent night’s sleep.

All the while, Howard sports a 4.1 weighted GPA.

“I have to manage my time wisely and do a lot of school work in the car when I’m not driving,” Howard said. “I have to be wide awake and listening in class. I can’t afford to get back home and be behind in class. Being engaged in class is very important.”

Howard is certainly engaged in swimming. She is the youngest of four sisters who also competed on West Florence’s swim team (Gracie, Emily and Caroline). Caroline currently competes on Wingate University’s swim team.

Individually for today’s 6:30 p.m. Class 4A state meet at the University of South Carolina Natatorium, Howard is seeded eighth in the 100 freestyle and seventh in the 100 breaststroke.

At the recent Region 6-4A meet, she won the 100 and 200 free and was part of region championship relay teams in the 200 and 400 free.

“She’s dedicated, hard-working and she works out on her own if she has to,” said Janmarie Chatlosh, the Florence One Schools coach who also is the state girls' swim coach of the year. “She has come a long way in freestyle events. She’s now more of a distance swimmer, too.”

Swimming is a sport where state champions are decided in one day’s competition. That’s to Howard’s advantage.

“I love how competitive this sport is,” Howard said. “I’m more of a swimmer who does better at meets than at practice. I like to go and make friends and meet people all over the state while doing this.”

At this time of year, Howard thinks all the effort she put in during meets and practices has been worth it.

“I feel like I’ve worked hard this season, and it’s been tough with the morning and night practices and working in the weight room. But at the end of the season, it has paid off,” Howard said. “It would be nice to place in the top five of an event at state. Next year, it’d be nice for me to end up in the top three or even win state in an event.

“That’s my goal in the end, to win a state championship event.”