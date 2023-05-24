FLORENCE, S.C. – Stephen Smalls has filled a lot of different roles for West Florence during his high school career on the gridiron.

And he’s more than willing to do the same at the next level, which he’ll be able to after signing with Greensboro College on Monday in the WFHS auditorium.

“It’s something you really dream of, and I’m just ready to get there and get to work,” Smalls said. “I’m ready to compete at the next level.

“I played running back, wide receiver and (defensive back), but I’ll play whatever they need me to play.”

Smalls expects to line up in the slot receiver position for the NCAA Division III school in North Carolina, but would like to try to play some on the defensive side, too.

“The facilities and the coaches really made them stand out,” Smalls said of Greensboro. “They want to win. They’re really trying to build a culture there and I like that.”

Smalls had 16 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown on offense for West last season and 75 tackles and two sacks on defense.