West Florence's Snyder signs with Citadel football

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence tight end Dylan Snyder had a couple of Preferred Walk-On offers from schools like the University of South Carolina and Maryland, but in the end, it was The Citadel that stood out as he signed a letter of intent to play for the Bulldogs on Wednesday at the school.

“I felt at home at The Citadel and they made me feel the type of way the other schools didn’t,” Snyder said. “The campus is awesome, education is among is the best, the football program and the weight room – everything is up to par.

“I’m in love with the place and really excited to go to Charleston.”

The two-time All-Region player had four touchdowns and 275-plus yards receiving for the Knights in the shortened 2020 season.