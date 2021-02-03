West Florence's Spence inks with Coker soccer

The center back was a junior captain for the Knights’ and looks to take his physical, hard-working style of play to the next level.

“It feels amazing to see all of the hard work paying off,” Spence said. “Coker’s not that far away – it has kind of a hometown feel. I really like their coach and he’s worked with some of teammates. Their campus is great and they have my major – everything just kind of fell into place and they checked off all of my boxes of where I wanted to go. It was a perfect fit.”