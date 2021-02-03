 Skip to main content
West Florence's Spence inks with Coker soccer
SIGNING DAY

West Florence's Spence inks with Coker soccer

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence High’s Robert Spence will continue his soccer career at Coker University after signing with the Cobras on Wednesday at the school.

The center back was a junior captain for the Knights’ and looks to take his physical, hard-working style of play to the next level.

“It feels amazing to see all of the hard work paying off,” Spence said. “Coker’s not that far away – it has kind of a hometown feel. I really like their coach and he’s worked with some of teammates. Their campus is great and they have my major – everything just kind of fell into place and they checked off all of my boxes of where I wanted to go. It was a perfect fit.”

ROBERT SPENCE.jpg

Spence

 JUSTIN DRIGGERS / MORNING NEWS
