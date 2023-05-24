FLORENCE, S.C. – Sam Spence received a gift during Christmas break he wasn’t even expecting.

That’s when Wofford College reached out to the West Florence High standout kicker/punter with an offer to join the Terriers football program as a preferred walk-on.

Spence made it official Monday by announcing his intention to head to the upstate to continue his academic and athletic careers.

“It was an amazing feeling,” Spence said of the offer. “They reached out to me, I did some research and they just kept up the communications. They offered me that spot and that was a great feeling.

“Once I got that spot, I knew that was the place for me. Both my brothers played in college, so it’s been a dream for me, and now that I’m actually getting to fulfill this dream, it’s an amazing feeling.”

Despite an early injury this past season, Spence was 4 for 6 on field goals and 31 for 35 on extra points for West. He also punted around 30 times for an average of 44 yards per punt.