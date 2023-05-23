FLORENCE, S.C. – Being able to swim at the collegiate level is something West Florence’s Micah Thayer has wanted since he was seven years old, he said.

On Monday, that wish became a reality as he signed with Emmanuel College – a Conference Carolinas member school out of Franklin Springs, Georgia.

“It is a feeling like I’ve never had before,” Thayer said. “Honestly it’s breathtaking. I’m just so thankful to have friends and family that have pushed me at practices and meets and in the offseason.

“Just having the chance to grow as a person and an athlete is an awesome feeling.”

The EC Lions were pretty much at the top of his list since the first meeting, Thayer said.

“Just the home feeling they gave me,” he said. “The team was really nice and friendly and made me feel like family. The minute I walked into the pool deck, it just felt like a brand new home to me.”

Thayer competes in the 100-backstroke, 200-backstroke, 100-fly events, he said.