West Florence's Turkey Shootout starts Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence boys’ coach Kevin Robinson has a full roster for his team's Turkey Shootout, starting Monday.

Last year, star players like Deuce Hudson and Darren Lloyd couldn’t be on the court because the Knights were preparing to play in the lower-state football final. But the football team’s season ended Friday with a loss to A.C. Flora, so the hardcourt Knights’ goal is to win state in this sport.

West opens its first-round play in the Turkey Shootout at 8:30 p.m. Monday against Lamar.

“The Turkey Shootout has been around here for a while,” said Robinson, who guided the Knights to last year’s lower-state final in his first year. “It’s just a phenomenal event that West Florence hosts. It gets the community involved and the students involved and the players involved. We’re very excited to have this tournament again at West Florence High.”

Hannah-Pamplico, which reached last year’s Class A lower-state final, plays Darlington in Monday's first round at 7.

“There’s a lot of caliber in this tournament. Of course, West Florence is in it. There’s also Mullins, Lamar, Cheraw and Darlington in it. That’s going to be pretty good,” Robinson said. “And we have a couple more teams. We wanted to keep it more local this year to have more of a local feel to it. We still have a lot of quality teams.”

Tournaments like these also give coaches a chance to experiment with lineups to see what works.

“That’s one of the biggest things we want to get out of this preseason,” Robinson said. “It’s a measuring stick for us before we start our actual season. You see things as a coach you need to work with.”