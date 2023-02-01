West’s Benton inks with Limestone

FLORENCE, S.C. − West Florence tight end Mason Benton signed with Limestone.
“I’ve been there a couple of times,” Benton said. “It was a great experience there, and they took an opportunity on me before they even saw me play. That kind of opened my eyes because you don’t find anybody to take a chance like that. And they took a chance without seeing anything. I’m blessed.”
