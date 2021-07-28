West survives another Hartsville comeback to advance to state title game

The strategy worked as WF brought the infield in and got a force out at home plate before a flyout to right field ended the inning and the threat.

“We had a runner on second with no one out in the bottom of the seventh and unfortunately weren’t able to bring him in,” Hartsville coach Joseph Star said. “We followed the game plan – didn’t do anything different and it didn’t go our way.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“…We threw everything we had at them and didn’t hold anybody back and unfortunately came up on the short end.”

West began the top of the eighth inning with seven of the first eight batters reaching. A throwing error on a pickoff attempt helped Camp Keels score the go-ahead run on Brock Shelor’s sacrifice fly and WF was able to tack on four more from there.

Brody Cook walked with the bases loaded and Carson Haynes and Keels each singled home runs in the inning as well.

Post 53 added a run in the bottom of the eighth on John Alexander’s RBI single, but that was all for Hartsville.

It was a bittersweet ending following another unlikely comeback. West plated six runs in the top of the second inning thanks to five hits, two hit by pitches, a walk and a wild pitch.