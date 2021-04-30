West tennis grabs 2nd win over South this week with 4-2 victory

FLORENCE, S.C. — Monday’s matchup between the South and West Florence tennis teams wound up being a nail-biter. Three matches went to third-set tiebreakers, and it wasn’t until the No. 1 doubles teams played that the Knights were able to walk away with the victory.
Thursday’s rematch didn’t have quite the same drama, but did have the same result as West earned a 4-2 victory on its home courts.
“It was a little less drama, but it was also nice to be up a set in a lot of different courts,” West coach Warren Coker said. “We were up a set in (singles Nos.) 1, 3, 5 and (No. 2 doubles), so it gave you a little bit of breathing room to start with.
“But like I said … they never go away. They made it tight in these bottom matches.”
So tight, that there was still a possibility of things being decided by No. 1 doubles again. West held a 3-2 advantage with the No. 5 singles match between Tallon Cannon and the Bruins’ R.J. Mack yet to be decided.
Cannon won the first set, 6-2, but Mack rallied to take the second, 6-3. That forced the only third-set tiebreaker of the evening as the two battled until Cannon earned the 10-7 win.
The No. 2 doubles matchup was also a tight one. The Knights’ Jonathan Braddock and Matthew Brasington got the win over Cameron White and Bryce Jackson, but both sets went down to the wire: 6-4, 7-5.
“Monday, we played a much closer match,” South coach Scott Ward said. “…We started out slower today also. Monday, we came on hot; the kids were fired up, and they believed they could win. We just came out a little flat today.
“…We won a couple ones, and the heartbreaking one was our No. 5, R.J., losing in his tiebreak because if he would have won, then we would have been tied and could have played first doubles. That would have been a heated exchange like Monday and that would have been fun to watch.”
The teams split the other four singles matches. West’s No. 1, J.R. Dawkins, earned a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Josh Anderson while South’s Makgill Smith topped Ben Richbourg 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.
The Bruins picked up their other victory at No. 4 with Cannon Gerald earning a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Alex Moore. West’s Michael Schiesz took the other win at No. 3 with a 6-0, 6-4 decision against Antonio Soto-Mendoza.