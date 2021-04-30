West tennis grabs 2nd win over South this week with 4-2 victory

FLORENCE, S.C. — Monday’s matchup between the South and West Florence tennis teams wound up being a nail-biter. Three matches went to third-set tiebreakers, and it wasn’t until the No. 1 doubles teams played that the Knights were able to walk away with the victory.

Thursday’s rematch didn’t have quite the same drama, but did have the same result as West earned a 4-2 victory on its home courts.

“It was a little less drama, but it was also nice to be up a set in a lot of different courts,” West coach Warren Coker said. “We were up a set in (singles Nos.) 1, 3, 5 and (No. 2 doubles), so it gave you a little bit of breathing room to start with.

“But like I said … they never go away. They made it tight in these bottom matches.”

So tight, that there was still a possibility of things being decided by No. 1 doubles again. West held a 3-2 advantage with the No. 5 singles match between Tallon Cannon and the Bruins’ R.J. Mack yet to be decided.

Cannon won the first set, 6-2, but Mack rallied to take the second, 6-3. That forced the only third-set tiebreaker of the evening as the two battled until Cannon earned the 10-7 win.