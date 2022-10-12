West, Wilson aim to get back to top forms in key region showdown

FLORENCE, S.C. – The good news for the West Florence Knights is they still stand undefeated heading into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. Game of the Week matchup against Wilson at Knight Stadium.

The bad news, at least how coach Jody Jenerette sees it, is they haven’t been as sharp in their last two games following the big victory over Byrnes.

“Played flat,” Jenerette said of his team’s 41-17 win over North Myrtle Beach last week. “Weird that we’ve played flat for two games in a row. We’d better wake up, that’s all I can say. Because Wilson is definitely improved and they are definitely good enough to beat us if we don’t play as well as we can play.”

Both teams are looking to rebound in different ways as West (7-0, 2-0 Region 6-4A) aims to regain its top form against a Tigers (5-2, 1-1) squad that looks to bounce back from a 63-0 loss to South Florence last week.

“I think the one thing we learned is what it means to play in big-time games,” Wilson coach Rodney Mooney said. “We want to put ourselves in position to play in those types of games more often ... Experience is one thing I think our kids really gained out of it.

"The one thing I told everyone in the summertime is we’re still learning how to win ball games and learning how to position ourselves to play in big games.”

For his part, Jenerette isn’t expecting that same type of game from the Tigers two weeks in row.

“That’s one of those games where things start to snowball and you get no breaks and they get all the breaks,” he said. “We didn’t really even talk about that with our guys. We went back to the North Myrtle Beach game where I feel like they played a lot better against them than we did.”

It’s been an issue of fundamentals lately for the Knights that Jenerette is looking to correct.

“Just getting back to your basics,” he said, “We’ve got to tackle better obviously. We fell down all over the field (against NMB) – looked like we were playing on ice. That’s one thing we’ve got to do and we’ve got to block better. We were playing high.

“We’ve got to get back to West Florence football.”

That means a physical style of play led by the offensive line along with running back Darren Lloyd and quarterback Deuce Hudson. The duo has combined for more than 1,300 yards rushing and double-digit touchdowns, making them a potent 1-2 punch.

“With the players they have and the experience those players have, they can line up and smack you in mouth and also throw it around a little bit,” Mooney said. “I don’t think people give them enough credit for Deuce Hudson’s ability to throw the football. He has an arm on him, and he can run really well and they have a really good backfield and really good offensive line.

“It’s going to be a physical brand of football that we’re going to have to play for four quarters.”

The Tigers’ offense has been explosive this season as well. Wilson is averaging 35.3 points per game with weapons like quarterback Tremel Echols (1,317 yds passing, 125 yds running, 23 combined TDs) and Shrine Bowl wide receiver Zandae Butler (594 yds, 10 TDs).

“To me, (Butler) is one of the most dynamic players in South Carolina,” Jenerette said. “Love how he gets after it. He’s special. So we’ve got to have a really good week and try to see if our guys can match up with him a little bit. He’s a big kid, and we’ve got to wrap him up. We’ve got to decide that we want to bring someone to the ground.”

Prior to the game against South, Wilson's defense had not allowed more than nine points in three straight contests. The Knights' defense has not given up more than 21 points in any game since the season opener against Lexington (28).