West, Wilson earn opening victories at Pepsi Carolina Classic

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence and Marion were already very familiar with each other heading into their matchup at the 36th Pepsi Carolina Classic.

The two teams had split a pair of games this year – making Tuesday’s contest something of a rubber match.

In the end, the Knights were able to “weather the storm” as coach Kevin Robinson put it as they pulled away for a 72-58 victory.

West will now face Quality Education Academy out of North Carolina on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The winner of that matchup will face the Eagle Academy/Wilson winner for the boys’ division championship on Thursday.

“Marion is a good quality opponent and they came out scrappy – as we knew they would,” Robinson said. “I’m so proud of my team for fighting back. I think late in that second half, Marion went on a run, but we were able to stay poised and come out on top.”

The Swamp Foxes outscored West 23-18 in the third quarter make it a six-point game heading into the final period of play. But the Knights responded with a 17-9 outburst of their own to seal the victory.

“The biggest thing was, like all year, just buckling down on defense,” Robinson said. “Marion is extremely quick and so it causes a little bit of a mismatch issue for us. But once we were able to put some things together at halftime and get kids in the right places, we were able to kind of buckle down and play our type of basketball.”

WFHS jumped to a 22-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter thanks to a trio of players who would prove huge throughout the night.

Deuce Hudson had the biggest impact with a game-high 29 points thanks to a pair of solid quarters. He opened the game with nine points in the first frame and then capped off his night by scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter. He also had the Knights’ only two 3-pointers of the evening.

Darren Lloyd followed with 18 points, including 11 in the first half. Dominick Jones added 11 points himself – eight of which came in the second half.

That was enough to counter Marion’s big three of Omar Epps (19), Tahj Lathon (11) and Gabriel Cusack (11).

Epps hit three shots from beyond the arc for the Swamp Foxes, including two during the third-quarter surge. Jamarius Williams had a pair in the second half as well.

Wilson 81

Lakewood 60

FLORENCE – Josh Leonard had a team-high 17 points as Wilson used a balanced scoring attack to earn an opening-night victory against Lakewood on Tuesday at the Pepsi Carolina Classic.

The Tigers advance to face Eagle Academy at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Lakewood will take on Dunbar at 1 p.m.

It was a methodical win for Wilson, who built a double-digit lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Ten different players reached the scoresheet for the Tigers with all of them putting up at least four points.

Jevon Brown had 10 for Wilson including a pair of 3-pointers. Merel Burgess and Bryan Boston added nine points apiece and Josh Green followed with eight.

Myles Squirewells and Artrez Ross each had big games for the Gators. Squirewells led all scorers with 21 points and Ross followed with 20.

Cedric Cisse added 12 points to give Lakewood three players in double figures.