West wins wild 15-13 extra-inning thriller over Hartsville at Junior State Tournament

SUMTER, S.C. – A tired but jubilant West Florence Gold squad finally gathered its equipment and walked off the field at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Riley Park.
It was a welcome relief following what was likely 5½ of the most intense innings any of the players or coaches had ever experienced on the diamond before.
The mood would have been drastically different had West Florence not found a way to fend off a comeback for the ages by Hartsville Post 53 at the American Legion Junior State Tournament in what turned out to be a wild 15-13 affair that lasted all the way to the 10th inning.
But instead of having to dwell on watching an 11-run lead slip through its hands, West Florence (16-2-1) instead was able to turn its attention to facing a potent Fort Mill team on Monday night for a berth in the championship game Wednesday.
Hartsville (15-4) rebounded with a 9-0 shutout of host Sumter in Monday’s elimination game. McKendrie Douglas nearly tossed a no-hitter as Post 53 survived to fight another day following a grueling three-plus-hour marathon against West.
“Tough game,” West Florence assistant coach Tripp Kelly said of the extra-inning thriller. “Probably shouldn’t have been that way. Had to use a little more pitching than we wanted to, but at the end of the day, we get a victory ,and that’s all we want.”
West Florence's Tae Herring wound up with the deciding hit Sunday as his two-run single in the top of the 10th put Hartsville in the one last hole it could not climb out of. Post 53 had rallied from a 12-1 deficit in the fifth and was three outs away from being run-ruled before a seven-run inning turned the tide of the entire game.
“We kind of took our foot off the gas a little bit,” Kelly said. “You’ve got to keep scoring in those situations, and we weren’t able to do that.”
Post 53 reliever Brandon Harrison – who hadn’t thrown all summer – shut the West offense down for three consecutive innings as Hartsville clawed its way back again in the bottom of the seventh. A four-run outburst that began with a West Florence error wound up sending the game into extras as Post 53 scored the tying run on a wild pitch.
“We battled hard and we threw everything we had at them,” Hartsville coach Joseph Star said. “That’s all we can do. I’m super-proud of our boys, and we’re going to come back out tomorrow and battle again.”
West retook the lead in the top of the ninth on a wild pitch, but Hartsville got the run back on a balk in the bottom half of the inning to extend the game even further.
“We had great momentum, but it comes to a point where one team has to go over the other, and unfortunately it was them tonight,” Star said. “But Hartsville never quits.”
Herring’s two-run single put West Florence back up and this time it was able to seal the deal with a 1-2-3 bottom of the 10th. Coleman Kelly got the win on the mound after going the last four innings and allowing one earned run on one hit with four walks and two strikeouts.
There was no shortage of standouts at the plate on either side. Herring and Camp Keels each had two hits for West Florence. Herring and Kelly each wound up driving in three runs with Brock Crouch driving in two.
For Hartsville, Alvee Fulwood had three hits and two RBI while Ryan Thompson, Jackson Moore and Garrett Parker each collected two hits. Daniel Parker also drove in two for Post 53.
On Monday, Douglas wound with nine strikeouts in a dominating performance for Post 53. Grayson Weekly had two hits and drove in a pair while Fulwood added two more hits with an RBI.
Garrett Parker was 2 for 4 and Daniel Parker went 3 for 4.