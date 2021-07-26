West wins wild 15-13 extra-inning thriller over Hartsville at Junior State Tournament

West Florence's Tae Herring wound up with the deciding hit Sunday as his two-run single in the top of the 10th put Hartsville in the one last hole it could not climb out of. Post 53 had rallied from a 12-1 deficit in the fifth and was three outs away from being run-ruled before a seven-run inning turned the tide of the entire game.

“We kind of took our foot off the gas a little bit,” Kelly said. “You’ve got to keep scoring in those situations, and we weren’t able to do that.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Post 53 reliever Brandon Harrison – who hadn’t thrown all summer – shut the West offense down for three consecutive innings as Hartsville clawed its way back again in the bottom of the seventh. A four-run outburst that began with a West Florence error wound up sending the game into extras as Post 53 scored the tying run on a wild pitch.

“We battled hard and we threw everything we had at them,” Hartsville coach Joseph Star said. “That’s all we can do. I’m super-proud of our boys, and we’re going to come back out tomorrow and battle again.”

West retook the lead in the top of the ninth on a wild pitch, but Hartsville got the run back on a balk in the bottom half of the inning to extend the game even further.