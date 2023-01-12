West's Bryson Graves commits to play football at Coastal Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Bryson Graves played one year of high school football, and he has now committed to play that very sport in college. The West Florence star recently committed to play on the gridiron at Coastal Carolina.

"In only one year of playing football, God already had bigger plans awaiting for me!" Graves tweeted.

Before this past fall, Graves was more known as a Knight baseball and basketball star.

Graves also received offers from college football programs like James Madison, Liberty, Charleston Southern, North Greenville and Chattanooga, where ex-Knight star Ailym Ford plays.

Graves finished his senior season with 40 catches and more than 800 receiving yards along with 10 touchdowns. Graves also had more than 1,000 all-purpose yards.

After the Knights' second-round playoff win over Myrtle Beach, West coach Jody Jenerette talked about what kind of prospect Graves could be.

“Bryson has been good all year,” Jenerette said. “I think he’s the most unheralded player in the state. He’s a player; he’s special. Somebody’s missing out; he’s a D-1 receiver.”

Suffice to say, Graves is ready.

“When I see the ball, I’m going to go get it,” Graves said after that Myrtle Beach game. “It’s between me and him. If it’s 50-50, I’m going to say it’s going to be me every time.”