WF's Floyd fans 12, combines with Graves on 5-inning no-hitter vs. Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. – George Floyd struck out 12 Wilson batters in four innings and combined with Bryson Graves on a no-hitter as West Florence earned a 10-0 victory over the Tigers on Tuesday in five innings.

The Knights (5-1) will travel to Wilson (2-2-1) on Friday. It was the first Region 6-4A matchup for both teams.

Floyd was dominant from the start – striking out the first eight batters he faced without going to a three-ball count. That changed with Rivers Rogers’ six-pitch walk in the third inning, but Floyd rebounded to fan four more batters before he left.

Dylan Abbott and Duece Perry both drew walks against Floyd and Rogers was also hit by a pitch from Graves in the top of the fifth to mark the only baserunners for the Tigers.

Meanwhile the Knights’ offense scored in every inning. West plated four runs in the first two innings and then four more in the third to break the game open. Josh Williams’ RBI single in the bottom of the fifth drove home the decisive 10th run.

Williams reached base four times for WFHS with a pair of walks. Graves was also on base four times with two walks and an RBI single in the third.

Floyd laced a two-run single in the third and Ty Suggs drove in a run as well. Coleman Kelly had an RBI double and Nic Edick singled home a run in the first with Nick Palke driving in one in the fourth.

