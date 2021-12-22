WF's Hayes shines on special teams for Georgia State ahead of Christmas Day bowl game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Game by game, Michael Hayes has gotten more and more comfortable in his role with Georgia State University.
And season by season, the Panthers have put more and more responsibilities on his plate.
The 2021 campaign was no different as Hayes – the former West Florence High School standout – found himself on the field for most of GSU’s special teams plays. Already the starting punter and holder for field goals, it was just before midseason when Hayes took over the kickoff duties as well.
“I thought kickoffs were my strength in high school,” Hayes said. “So honestly I fell into that role a lot easier than I did punting last year. It’s definitely, you know, game by game that you get more comfortable out there on the field.”
Hayes is likely also going to more comfortable playing in his second bowl game in two years when Georgia State takes on Ball State in the TaxAct Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.
The contest is scheduled for Christmas Day at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN and is the only college football on the schedule for that day.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for a lot of the players to get exposure from that game,” Hayes said. “We get to shine under the lights on ESPN and we’re really excited about that.”
It’s hardly the first time this season that the Panthers have played under a national spotlight. Games against Army, Auburn and North Carolina were a few of the times GSU went up against National programs this year.
“I think anyone would say you treat it just like any other game,” Hayes said. “We’ve played on ESPN before. We’ve played at UNC, at Auburn…we’ve played against Tennessee, so we’ve been in those big spotlights before.
“It’s another game where we’re going to go out there and do what we do on the field and try to get another ring, another win under our belt.”
The Panthers defeated Western Kentucky 39-21 in last year’s LendingTree Bowl in Hayes’ first year as a full-time starter.
But punting wasn’t really a focus for Hayes until last year.
“I was recruited as a kicker out of high school, so never really took punting too seriously,” he said. “But we brought in (Sun Belt All-Conference kicker) Noel (Ruiz), and we knew what Noel could do and coach (Shawn) Elliott knew what Noel could do.
“So last year was definitely a big learning year for me getting a year of punting under my belt and growing into that role. Building off of last year, I feel like I’ve had a lot better year this year.”
The numbers bear that out as well. After averaging 40.44 yards per punt last season, Hayes has increased that number to 42.01 in 2021. He’s also had five punts travel more than 55 yards this year as compared to four last year – including one that went a career-long 66 yards against the University of Louisiana-Monroe in early October.
“I still practice doing all three (kickoff, field goals, punts), but I definitely took punting a lot more seriously in the offseason,” Hayes said. “I worked with Dan Orner, my coach in Charlotte. After our bowl game last year I took about two months off to let my body rest and then around mid-February I started working really hard on what I’d be doing during the season. Working on traditional punts and rugby punts and all the different punting schemes we do here. Just thousands of reps that go into the 50 or so you get in a season.
“So the offseason was a huge factor for me to come in and just be more comfortable out there on the field.”
Working on all aspects of the kicking game in the offseason proved vital as well as Hayes was “thrown into the fire” five games into the season by taking over kickoff duties.
“You just go through in your head what you have to do fundamentally – what you did all those years in high school,” he said. “I saw that pay off after a game or two. I was a little shaky the first two games, but I started getting comfortable and I think I'm at around 50% touchbacks and fair catches.”
Hayes is also the starting holder for field goals and was holder for PATs earlier in the year, so anytime the Panthers are on offense, he’s on the sideline preparing for any of three possibilities.
“I kind of had to handle all of those duties in high school, so it's not new,” he said. “When our defense is out there, that’s kind of my time to just go through in my head what I need to do. Then when the offense gets back out there I’m warming up to punt. When we get to field goal range, I’m holding or practicing kickoffs into the net or with my teammate.
“But it does keep me busy.”