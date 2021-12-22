WF's Hayes shines on special teams for Georgia State ahead of Christmas Day bowl game

The numbers bear that out as well. After averaging 40.44 yards per punt last season, Hayes has increased that number to 42.01 in 2021. He’s also had five punts travel more than 55 yards this year as compared to four last year – including one that went a career-long 66 yards against the University of Louisiana-Monroe in early October.

“I still practice doing all three (kickoff, field goals, punts), but I definitely took punting a lot more seriously in the offseason,” Hayes said. “I worked with Dan Orner, my coach in Charlotte. After our bowl game last year I took about two months off to let my body rest and then around mid-February I started working really hard on what I’d be doing during the season. Working on traditional punts and rugby punts and all the different punting schemes we do here. Just thousands of reps that go into the 50 or so you get in a season.

“So the offseason was a huge factor for me to come in and just be more comfortable out there on the field.”

Working on all aspects of the kicking game in the offseason proved vital as well as Hayes was “thrown into the fire” five games into the season by taking over kickoff duties.