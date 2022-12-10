WHAT A RIDE!: South Florence's 2022 state championship football season

FLORENCE, S.C. – What a ride South Florence has been on.

Region 6-4A champions. City champions.

Lower-state champions.

And then, after last week’s 57-30 win over Northwestern, coach Drew Marlowe’s Bruins are state champions in the South Carolina High School League’s Class 4A.

The team has already been celebrated at school. The Bruins will also be celebrated during next Saturday’s Florence Christmas Parade.

And there will be other moments, more memories made.

And maybe one day, these South Florence players and coaches can catch a quick breath and reflect on a euphoria this city has not experienced since March when coach Carlos Powell’s Wilson Tigers won the SCHSL’s 4A state championship in boys’ basketball.

When it comes to this city celebrating a public-school state football crown, this is the first time since then-coach Darryl Page’s Wilson squad won state in 3A in 2007.

Marlowe is just thankful to have been a part of the 2022 Bruins’ ride. Monday will mark five years since he was hired as a 29-year old in 2019, replacing David Prince. Prince coached the Bruins to their first perfect regular season in 2013 and to the 4A Division II semifinal in 2014. In 2016, a fifth class was added and the Bruins were bumped to 5A, where they were one of its smallest schools the next four years.

Prince resigned in November 2019 after a 4-7 campaign. Marlowe, meanwhile, was offensive line coach at Sumter 10 years removed from graduating there. A Francis Marion University graduate, he was hired at South to become a high school head football coach for the first time.

“I feel so incredibly blessed to be a part of South Florence football. I’m so thankful for (Florence One Schools superintendent Richard O’Malley) for taking a chance on me three years ago,” Marlowe said. “I wasn’t an extremely popular hire at the time. But he gave me the opportunity to lead this program, and I’m really just thankful for the opportunity that he gave me, and I really look forward to the next several years here.”

For 2020, Marlowe already had a quarterback with a year’s experience: LaNorris Sellers, who as a freshman passed for 1,403 yards and 12 touchdowns

Just as South was getting ready for its first spring practice in 2020 under Marlowe, the pandemic took it away. No SCHSL team got to have a normal season, and the Bruins were left to work out with 45-pound plates while their new weight room was being built.

South didn’t reach the reduced 2020 playoff field, but it was granted an extra regular-season game – which the Bruins won. South continued that momentum into 2021. Even after Sellers was injured in late September and lost for that season, defensive back Quincy Rhodes Jr. was exemplary in Sellers’ place.

But late-season losses to Myrtle Beach and West Florence relegated the Bruins to a road team in the playoffs’ first round and they lost to eventual state runner-up Beaufort.

But that was then. And this season was to become the Bruins’ best ever.

“The first preseason practice for this year was really good; they were really focused,” Marlowe said. “Our seniors had developed into leaders, and I remember it was a player-led practice. From that, I remember thinking we had a chance to do something special.”

The tone was set by players taking ownership.

“We knew in order to have the success we were going to have, it had to be a player-led team and not a coach-led team,” Marlowe said. “They really had to take over and take pride and ownership. And they did a really good job of that.”

The tone was also set with a focus on the Bruins and the Bruins alone.

“That’s something I really struggled with early in my career, just talking about another team and trying to get them pumped up for a game and not focusing on constant improvement no matter who the upcoming game was against,” Marlowe said. “That’s something I had to learn and something we as a staff had to teach our players, and that’s something we all did a really good job of this year.”

The season opener was at Goose Creek, where weather provided several challenges to even starting that game. South went there Friday and then went back home because weather postponed things.

After South returned Saturday, another delay ensued.

When they finally played that Saturday night, South dominated with a 53-9 victory.

“It was a long start to the season,” Marlowe said. “But I thought throughout the year, we got better every week and that’s what you’ve got to do if you want to play for 15 weeks.”

But South’s home opener almost turned into a home loss. The Bruins won 29-28 over eventual 2A state runner-up Oceanside Collegiate, coached by Cheraw native and former Lamar coach Chad Wilkes.

“We learned that if we didn’t play our best, we could lose,” Marlowe said. “We were fortunate to win. We didn’t coach well; I didn’t do a good job. We learned we have to be our best every night. It doesn’t matter who are playing against.”

But after teams win those types of games, it’s easier to tune into the lessons learned.

“That re-focused us and provided a sense of urgency for us at practice,” Marlowe said.

That practice mentality led to a lights-out performance three weeks later at home against the 2021 state champion, South Pointe, ranked No. 1 at the time.

“South Pointe was a big one,” Marlowe said. “Playing them at their place last year and falling in three overtimes (33-27) was tough.”

South was the one too tough this season, winning 42-7 and taking over the No. 1 ranking after that.

“The South Pointe win provided a lot of confidence for us,” Marlowe said.

But a postgame conversation was had which was just as important as that win. It was a return to the important talk before this season even started.

“It was a focus on us, a focus on improving,” Marlowe said. “It’s great to be No. 1; that’s a cool title to have. What we talked about was that South Pointe was No. 1 the week before and they got beat 42-7. So, just because you’re No. 1 doesn’t guarantee you’ll win the rest of your games. It’s important to improve every week because every other team is improving. And you’ve got to make sure you’re at your best every single week.”

South withstood a furious Red Fox really in the next week’s fourth quarter but won 33-28 over Hartsville.

The next week was a top-10 matchup against rival Wilson. On the Bruins’ homecoming night, Sellers – crowned homecoming king that night − passed for more than 400 yards during the first two quarters and finished with eight touchdowns as the Bruins led 63-0 at halftime. The game ended early in the third quarter because a disturbance led to Bruin Stadium’s evacuation.

There were no shots fired and no guns reported to law enforcement officers, school administration or game officials, according to Cody Slaughter, SF athletic director.

The next week, South fell behind for the first time this season, 14-0, at Myrtle Beach.

“It was good to face a little bit of adversity on the road,” Marlowe said. “Once we got refocused and settled, we rolled pretty good in that one.”

The Bruins rolled to a 56-21 win over the Seahawks, accounting for South’s first win there.

After a convincing win at North Myrtle Beach, it was time for South to host rival West Florence, then the state’s third-ranked team, in front of a sold-out Bruin Stadium.

The region and city championships were to be decided. After West led 7-0, South dominated its way to a 45-14 victory for the Bruins’ first win against the Knights since 2015.

South Florence then cruised through the first three playoff rounds before reaching the lower-state final at second-ranked A.C. Flora. Before the game even started, the visitor’s bleachers were full of Bruin fans.

“It felt when we got there, we were playing a home game,” Marlowe said. “Even during warm-ups, fans were there an hour early. They roared when we came onto the field for pregame and roared when we went back in to get ready for the game. It had a huge impact on the game for us, and it gave us a lot of confidence at the start of that game.”

South Florence pulled away in the second half for a 43-27 victory and the program’s first lower-state championship.

In big games, two elements can be challenging: Being ready for the opponent and being ready for the moment.

But to these Bruins’ credit, they took care of business.

“I was very pleased with our body language and the way we handled the ups and downs of that game,” Marlowe said. “We knew (A.C. Flora) was a phenomenal offensive team and we knew on offense we had to score. On defense, we had to just get a couple of stops.”

That happened, and the Bruins never looked back.

“At halftime, the offense never condemned the defense for giving up points, and the defense never got down for giving up points,” Marlowe said. “We played together as a team, and that was a great team win for us.”

Next up on this memorable ride was the Bruins’ most memorable game: The state championship contest against No. 3 Northwestern.

“Going into the game, I wondered how our kids would handle the stage,” Marlowe said. “We’ve preached all week it was Week 15, just another game. But we knew what the game was. They knew it was for the state championship.

“I didn’t want us to be tense,” he added. “I didn’t want us to be anything other than what we were all year. And they weren’t tense. They were loose, and we had a pregame just like we always had a pregame.”

But it was in front of another gigantic South Florence crowd – complete with everything from cowbells to mascot Fatheads.

That was only one reason the Bruin players were relaxed and focused for last Saturday’s game.

“I think they went into the game really believing they were going to win. And I don’t think they thought they could lose,” Marlowe said. “They had confidence going into the game. Not just confidence in themselves, but every individual had confidence in the team and the way they had prepared all year.

“We’ve been preparing for this for three years, not just this week,” he added.

From the time Evin Singletary dove to catch Sellers’ first touchdown pass to South Florence hoisting the state championship trophy, Saturday night was a tour de force.

“It proves we belong on the big stage,” Marlowe said. “It proves our kids have earned the right to be there. And what our message this offseason is: Don’t forget what got you here. You didn’t just show up this year and start winning. This was a three-year process. It was three years of really, really hard work, and now you have to really go back to work.

“This week, we do max-outs; we’re not going to change what we do in the weight room and how we prepare,” he added. “I told the guys on Monday that last season was great. But on Monday, it was last season and it’s time to go again. We’re not going to surprise anybody and it’s hard to fight at the top of the mountain, but that’s what we’ve got to do.”