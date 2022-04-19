Wiegel fans 12, Miller hits winning HR in South Florence's 3-2 win at SBC

HARTSVILLE, S.C. − Dylan Wiegel was confident, but admittedly a little nervous prior to his first start of the season Tuesday at the Southeastern Baseball Classic.

By the end of the second inning, however, the nervousness was gone and the confidence was starting to grow for the South Florence left-hander.

After a somewhat rough first inning, Wiegel rebounded to toss six strong innings for the Bruins − striking out 12 batters in the process. That allowed SFHS enough time to rally from a 2-run deficit as Luke Miller's solo home run in the top of the sixth proved to be the difference in a 3-2 victory at Jimmy White Park.

"The first inning...I just missed my spots," Wiegel said of his outing. "Got it down after that. The second inning just came out there and did good and (hit) my spots well and that was about it.

"...Just locating well."

Three doubles and an RBI single − all with two outs − gave Sumter an early lead, but Wiegel was dominant afterwards. He allowed just two more hits the rest of the way and had three 1-2-3 innings to his credit as well.

He also struck out at least two batters in all but one inning he pitched.

"Dylan pitched a heckuva game today...that was amazing," Miller said. "We needed that from him. He got settled in after those first few batters and just really pitched well. He was locating his slider perfectly − his out pitch, it was a great pitch (and) they weren't touching it.

"It was a great job by Wiegel today. Kept us in the game and allowed us to get the hits when we needed to."

The Bruins managed only four hits Tuesday against Gamecocks starter Carson Todd, and none were bigger than the last two.

Trailing 2-0, an error and a hit batsman gave the Bruins two runners on with one out in the fifth. Aydin Palmer, the nine-hole hitter, came through with a double. Landon Matthews scored easily, and designated hitter Hunter McClary scored when a relay throw home went high and he collided with SHS catcher Morgan Love on his way down from trying to catch the throw.

McClary was uninjured, but Love had to leave the game following the collision.

South took its first and only lead of the contest next inning when Miller launched a drive to left field that carried all the way to wall − and bounced off the top of the fence for a home run.

"I did not (think it was going out)," Miller said. "I was digging for a double and my coach told me it went out as I went around first base."

Wiegel tossed a perfect sixth inning and Jake Hardee did the same in the seventh to pick up the save and secure the come-from-behind victory for the Bruins.

"There's a lot of different ways to win baseball games," SFHS coach Kenny Gray said. "Today was a day we had to come from behind to be able to win. I was proud of them. ... They could of just cashed it in and wound up losing the game, but they didn't do that.

"They kept battling and we were able to get enough hits to win."

South will have a quick turnaround as the Bruins are set to face Paul VI at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.