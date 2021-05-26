Wild Gators sweep GSF to reach state final

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Kip Herlong made sure all of his assistant coaches – and by extension his players – knew they were supposed to avoid one thing following Wednesday’s 10-2 victory over Green Sea Floyds.
“No dogpiles.”
Celebrate the 1A lower state championship? Of course, but the Wild Gators coach reminded his team that they didn’t need any avoidable injuries at this point – not with the ultimate goal so close at hand.
Thanks to an opportunistic offense and five-plus solid innings out of starter Michael McInnis, LVHS now has an opportunity to capture its ninth state championship and first since 2006.
The Wild Gators (16-2) will face Southside Christian – the same school that defeated them in December for the 1A state football title – beginning Tuesday in Simpsonville.
The best of three series then shifts to Lake View on Thursday and, if necessary, Game 3 will be held Saturday at a neutral site.
“We’re very proud of these young men and what they’ve persevered through all year long,” said Herlong, who has his squad back in the title series for the first time since 2017. “You set goals for yourself at the beginning of the season, but they change constantly with this COVID and injuries and sickness and everything…I’m so proud of what these young men have accomplished this year in the midst of all this strife.”
There wasn’t a lot of strife this game as the Wild Gators jumped to a 4-0 lead after one inning and were up 7-0 before the Trojans were able to put anything on the scoreboard.
GSF starter Jaquan Dixon had trouble with his control to start the game and wound up walking six batters before being taken out. Three of free passes came with the bases loaded and an RBI groundout by Chris McGill plated the other run as the Wild Gators nearly batted around in the bottom of the first.
That turned out to be all the runs LVHS needed. McInnis’ last outing against the Trojans resulted in six first-inning runs by Green Sea, but Wednesday was a different story. He struck out four and walks two – allowing just two earned runs in the fifth inning while giving up six hits.
“I want to thank my defense for backing me up,” McInnis said. “We all just went out there and did our jobs. …I had to come and play hard and work on doing better than I did last game.
“That’s what I did.”
McInnis was able to use mostly knuckleballs throughout his start as part of a change in strategy, Herlong said.
“I told him today we were primarily going to throw knuckleballs and try to keep them off-stride and we were going to mix them up,” he added. “(I also told him) he was going to have the game of his life and he did.”
Noah Carter came in for the final six outs and shut the door by allowing just one hit and one walk with five strikeouts.
Carter also drove in a run as the top of the Lake View lineup had a big night with six RBI. Braxton Dimery and McGill each plated a pair while Dimery, Michael McDaniel and Kason Herlong finished with two hits apiece. The younger Herlong also collected a pair of RBI.
The Wild Gators scored in each of the first four innings and took any drama out of the end with a three-run sixth inning highlighted by Dimrey’s two-run triple.
“That’s huge,” coach Herlong said of his team’s ability to keep tacking on runs. “You can’t sit on a two- or three- or even a four-run lead. You’ve got to continue to put pressure on them so you can do what you need to do in the late innings.”