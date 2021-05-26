Wild Gators sweep GSF to reach state final

There wasn’t a lot of strife this game as the Wild Gators jumped to a 4-0 lead after one inning and were up 7-0 before the Trojans were able to put anything on the scoreboard.

GSF starter Jaquan Dixon had trouble with his control to start the game and wound up walking six batters before being taken out. Three of free passes came with the bases loaded and an RBI groundout by Chris McGill plated the other run as the Wild Gators nearly batted around in the bottom of the first.

That turned out to be all the runs LVHS needed. McInnis’ last outing against the Trojans resulted in six first-inning runs by Green Sea, but Wednesday was a different story. He struck out four and walks two – allowing just two earned runs in the fifth inning while giving up six hits.

“I want to thank my defense for backing me up,” McInnis said. “We all just went out there and did our jobs. …I had to come and play hard and work on doing better than I did last game.

“That’s what I did.”

McInnis was able to use mostly knuckleballs throughout his start as part of a change in strategy, Herlong said.