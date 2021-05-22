Wild Gators walk off for wild 4-3 win over Wolverines in District 3 championship

That started with shortstop Baxleigh Arnette, who smoked a one-out solo homer to left that knotted the game at 3-3 and breathed new life into the LVHS bench.

“The last inning was really tough, especially when we were down one run and had to get two,” Arnette said. “It was really tough for all of us, but we pushed through and we did it. So I’m proud of us.

“(I was looking) just to get on base honestly. But it just ended up with me hitting it over.”

Evans followed with a single, Emma King reached on a bunt single and Raven Locklear was intentionally walked as the Wild Gators loaded the bases for Scott’s heroics.

It was a heartbreaking ending to the season for coach Andy Baker’s ECHS squad. The Wolverines fell to Lake View 4-3 on Monday as well.

“We were pretty evenly matched I thought,” Baker said. “They just got a couple lucky breaks when they needed them and they hit the ball. It was a really good game. It really was.

“…Our girls played hard and they fought hard all year. We’ll be back next year.”

The seventh inning was the exception in what was a low-scoring game for six innings as both pitchers had solid outings.