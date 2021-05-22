Wild Gators walk off for wild 4-3 win over Wolverines in District 3 championship

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Hollie Scott wasn’t looking to do too much – any hit would do, or even a long fly ball for that matter.
“I was just looking to hit the ball, just focusing on that strike going across the plate,” the Lake View High School first baseman said. “It made me nervous. It was really bad.”
Nerves or not, Scott came through with exactly what the Wild Gators needed. Her bloop single to shallow left center field fell between three East Clarendon defenders as Spivey Evans trotted home for a the game-winning run Friday in a wild 4-3 walk-off victory in the District 3 softball championship.
LVHS will now host Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Monday in the best of three lower state championship series opener. The two teams are scheduled to play again on Wednesday in Bamberg and then on Friday if necessary at a neutral site.
Coach Brandy Huggins hopes to see the same resiliency from her squad moving forward that she did Friday. The Wild Gators held a 2-1 lead entering the top of the seventh, but a couple of miscues on throws and some timely hits by ECHS allowed the Wolverines to claw back and take a 3-2 lead.
“They came back in (the dugout) and didn’t let it bother them,” Huggins said. “They went up to the plate and did what they needed to do.”
That started with shortstop Baxleigh Arnette, who smoked a one-out solo homer to left that knotted the game at 3-3 and breathed new life into the LVHS bench.
“The last inning was really tough, especially when we were down one run and had to get two,” Arnette said. “It was really tough for all of us, but we pushed through and we did it. So I’m proud of us.
“(I was looking) just to get on base honestly. But it just ended up with me hitting it over.”
Evans followed with a single, Emma King reached on a bunt single and Raven Locklear was intentionally walked as the Wild Gators loaded the bases for Scott’s heroics.
It was a heartbreaking ending to the season for coach Andy Baker’s ECHS squad. The Wolverines fell to Lake View 4-3 on Monday as well.
“We were pretty evenly matched I thought,” Baker said. “They just got a couple lucky breaks when they needed them and they hit the ball. It was a really good game. It really was.
“…Our girls played hard and they fought hard all year. We’ll be back next year.”
The seventh inning was the exception in what was a low-scoring game for six innings as both pitchers had solid outings.
EC’s Maddie Newsome scattered six hits through the first six innings and allowed just two runs. She finished with eight strikeouts and one intentional walk.
LVHS scored in the second when Scott came home on a Wolverines’ error following a one-out double. Newsome’s only other blemish came in the sixth when Locklear hit a one-out solo homer that put Lake View back in the lead, 2-1.
She also had two hits to lead the Wolverines at the plate. Her single in the fifth scored Ansley Brown, who had doubled, to tie the game at 1-1. She scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh on an errant Lake View throw after Charli Floyd had singled home the tying run.
Locklear meanwhile went all seven innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Arnette, Evans and Scott all had two hits for the Wild Gators.