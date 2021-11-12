Wild pig recipes

Wild ham and bean soup
The terrific smell of this easy-to-make soup will make everyone ready to eat.
Ingredients:
2 cups dried beans or more in any combination of beans (black, red, pinto, navy, southern, lentils, split pea, blackeye) or use a package of 15 beans, available at most food stores
Water
1 tablespoon salt
2 quarts water
Hambone
1 pound or more ham/wild pig pieces
1 can Ro-Tel tomatoes
2 frozen seasoning packets of chopped onion, bell pepper and celery
1 onion, chopped
1 clove of garlic, chopped, or 1 teaspoon crushed prepared garlic (generally available in the salad section of most groceries)
Juice of 1 lemon
Salt and pepper to taste
Preparation:
Wash bean mixture in colander, put in pot, and cover with water. Add 1 tablespoon salt, and soak overnight. Pour off the water the next morning, and rinse the beans. Take 2 quarts of clean water, add hambone and 1 pound of ham pieces or smoked sausage. Let boil slowly in an iron pot for 3 hours. Remove hambone. Add beans, 1 can Ro-Tel tomatoes, unthawed seasoning packets of onions, bell peppers and celery, onion, garlic, juice of 1 lemon, salt and pepper to taste. Cook for 3 hours more on low. The soup may be kept in the refrigerator in a covered container, and its flavor improves with age. This soup is very filling, and it freezes well. You also can take the ham-flavored water and ham pieces after boiling slowly for 3 hours and pour that mixture into a crockpot. Add beans, tomatoes, seasoning packets, onion, garlic, lemon, salt and pepper, and cook on LOW in the crockpot all day.
The best barbecue wild pork without the grill
You can’t beat this recipe for ease of preparation. Even connoisseurs of barbecuing have enjoyed this dish, although they’ve been skeptical at first. The use of root beer always fascinates our grandchildren, who love root beer.
Ingredients:
2-pound boneless wild pork roast
1 medium onion, sliced
2 tablespoons dried, minced garlic
3 cups root beer, divided
12-ounce bottle of chili sauce
1/8-teaspoon hot pepper sauce
8 Kaiser rolls, split, or hamburger buns
Preparation:
Place wild pork roast in a 3-quart slow cooker. Add the onion, garlic and 1 cup of the root beer. Cover, and cook on low for 9 to 10 hours, or until the meat is tender. In a small saucepan, combine the chili sauce, hot pepper sauce and remaining root beer. Bring to a boil, and reduce the heat. Simmer uncovered for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the sauce is thickened. Remove the meat from the slow cooker, and cool slightly. Discard cooking juices. Shred the pork and return to slow cooker. Stir in barbecue sauce, cover, and cook on low for 30 minutes or until heated through. Serve on rolls.