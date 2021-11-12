Wild pig recipes

Wild ham and bean soup

Wash bean mixture in colander, put in pot, and cover with water. Add 1 tablespoon salt, and soak overnight. Pour off the water the next morning, and rinse the beans. Take 2 quarts of clean water, add hambone and 1 pound of ham pieces or smoked sausage. Let boil slowly in an iron pot for 3 hours. Remove hambone. Add beans, 1 can Ro-Tel tomatoes, unthawed seasoning packets of onions, bell peppers and celery, onion, garlic, juice of 1 lemon, salt and pepper to taste. Cook for 3 hours more on low. The soup may be kept in the refrigerator in a covered container, and its flavor improves with age. This soup is very filling, and it freezes well. You also can take the ham-flavored water and ham pieces after boiling slowly for 3 hours and pour that mixture into a crockpot. Add beans, tomatoes, seasoning packets, onion, garlic, lemon, salt and pepper, and cook on LOW in the crockpot all day.