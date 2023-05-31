Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- For the second time this postseason, Francis Marion University graduate student right fielder Will Hardee has been named to an All-Region squad, this time to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings All-Southeast Region Team.

The Evergreen native earns second-team recognition for the second consecutive year.

Hardee, a graduate of South Florence High School, led FMU in nearly all offensive categories, including a .383 average, 77 hits, 55 runs, 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 51 runs batted in, a .662 slugging percentage, a .468 on-base percentage, and a 1.130 OPS. He also posted a .978 fielding percentage that included seven outfield assists, and he stole seven bases in eight attempts.

He registered 20 multi-hit games and 13 multi-RBI games. He hit safely in 41 of the 53 contests, including an 18-game hitting streak that was snapped in the next-to-last game of the regular season, and he safely reached base in 48 of 53 contests, including 37 of the last 38.

A five-year starter, he finished 2023 ranking first among active NCAA Division II players with 67 career doubles. He was named the FMU team MVP for 2023, and holds the team career records for hits (296), doubles and walks (121).

He helped lead Francis Marion to a 29-25 record, a sixth-place finish during the Conference Carolinas’ regular season, and an appearance in the conference tournament championship game – where he was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Last week, Hardee was named as a second-team selection to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Southeast Region Team. He is a three-time first-team All-Conference selection, and was named to the Conference Carolina All-Defensive Team for 2023.