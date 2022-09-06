Willets nets defensive player of the week award

FLORENCE – Francis Marion goalkeeper Makayla Willets has been named the Conference Carolinas Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 29-Spet. 4.

The Mastic, N.Y., native recorded her second shutout of the season and sixth of her career as FMU captured a 1-0 road victory at Newberry College in the squad’s only action last week. She made only one save, but that came in the 76th minute and preserved a then 0-0 deadlock. The Patriots would score the match-winner in the 83rd minute.

Willets has allowed only one goal during the run of play in 270 minutes this season.

She has started all 30 matched during her three seasons as a Patriot and was named the team’s most valuable player each of the past two seasons.

Francis Marion (1-1-1) will open Conference Carolinas play on Wednesday when the Patriots host Chowan University (0-3-0) at 5 p.m. on Hartzler Field.

Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with identification.

Willets is a product of William Floyd High School, and is a nursing major. She was named to the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll for 2022 and garnered a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award in 2021.

The FMU men’s soccer team will be on the road Wednesday for a 5 p.m. match at local-rival Coker University.