DARLINGTON, S.C. -- William Byron won Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Byron was two laps away from winning this race last year before winner Joey Logano wrecked him.

Kevin Harvick was second, followed by Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace.

Byron's win was the eighth at Darlington for Hendrick Motorsports' No. 24 Chevy. The previous seven were earned by Jeff Gordon, winner of six Cook Out Southern 500s.

Pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. dominated through most of the first two stages -- that was, until the final part of that latter one. After getting passed by Ross Chastain, Truex tried to challenge back for the lead on Lap 185's final turn. That didn't work as Truex spun out and fell to 10th at Stage 2's end.

Four laps later, after lead-lap cars pitted, Kyle Larson stormed to the lead off pit road.

At Lap 203, however, Chastain reclaimed the lead while Larson dropped to fourth. While Larson struggled, Kyle Busch and William Byron also passed him.

So with 79 laps left, Chastain was in front followed by Busch, Byron, Larson and Brad Keselowski. Busch's car then got a Darlington stripe and slipped to fourth.

Then, all the leaders pitted except for Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota, which took the lead. Before the cycle of pit stops, Hamlin was 17th.

At Lap 263, Hamlin finally decided to pit and Larson reclaimed the lead. But as Larson and Chastain battled for the lead, an eight-car wreck happened behind them.

Officials then ruled Chastain got past Larson before the caution flag from that was waived. Then not long after the restart, Larson was high up and tried to turn down as Chastain made his push and they made contact and wrecked in Turn 1 of Lap 288.

Byron then took the lead, followed by Harvick and Elliott.

WILL BE UPDATED