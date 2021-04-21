Williams' clutch hitting earns Marion 3-2 win over Latta

MARION, S.C. – Seventh grade sensation Maliyah Williams rallied the Marion Lady Swamp Foxes softball team with clutch hitting Tuesday night. Williams hit an inside-the-park home run to give Marion a 3-2 win over Latta in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Marion and Latta were scoreless through five innings until Maddie Berry drove-in a run from Jayla Jackson to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning. Williams responded in the bottom of the hitting with a deep shot to right in route to scoring her first inside-the-park homer.
Williams led the Swamp Foxes going 2-for-4 and three RBI.
Jena Stutler drove in another run for Latta to jump out ahead 2-1 in the eighth inning. However, after a walk drawn from Ava Gainey, Williams went deep to left-center for the dramatic finish.
“I’ am so proud of them,” Marion coach Sarah Singleton said. “I technically have a junior varsity team. I have two seniors and a junior on the team. The rest are seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth graders.”
Singleton said she knew Latta would be really good competition for the team that improve to 6-2 on the season and 4-1 in region play. Marion, Latta and Andrews are all tied for first place.
“The game got turned-around in the sixth inning and we still pulled it out,” she said.
Pitcher Hailie Lebiedz tossed 10 strike-outs to earn the victory.
Marion has one more game against Latta on the road before a final pair of games against rival Mullins.
L;000;001;01;—;2;6;0
M;000;001;02;—;3;7;2
WP: Hallie Lebiedsz (8 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K). LP: Jayla Jackson (7 1/3 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K).
LEADING HITTERS – L: Jackson 1-4, 2B; Maddie Berry 1-4, 1 RBI; Jena Stutler 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Elizabeth Brown 1-3; Blake Hatchell 1-2; Rylyn Marsh 1-2, 2B. M: Anna Grace Page 2-4; Maliyah Williams 2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI; Olivia Collins 1-3; Kaylee Beckstand 1-3; Jashaya Page 1-2.