Williams' clutch hitting earns Marion 3-2 win over Latta

MARION, S.C. – Seventh grade sensation Maliyah Williams rallied the Marion Lady Swamp Foxes softball team with clutch hitting Tuesday night. Williams hit an inside-the-park home run to give Marion a 3-2 win over Latta in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Marion and Latta were scoreless through five innings until Maddie Berry drove-in a run from Jayla Jackson to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning. Williams responded in the bottom of the hitting with a deep shot to right in route to scoring her first inside-the-park homer.

Williams led the Swamp Foxes going 2-for-4 and three RBI.

Jena Stutler drove in another run for Latta to jump out ahead 2-1 in the eighth inning. However, after a walk drawn from Ava Gainey, Williams went deep to left-center for the dramatic finish.

“I’ am so proud of them,” Marion coach Sarah Singleton said. “I technically have a junior varsity team. I have two seniors and a junior on the team. The rest are seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth graders.”

Singleton said she knew Latta would be really good competition for the team that improve to 6-2 on the season and 4-1 in region play. Marion, Latta and Andrews are all tied for first place.